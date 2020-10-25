Otedola reacts to #EndSARS protests, pledges support for the needy

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has reacted to the #ENDSARS protests, the violence and killings across the country, as young Nigerians demand an end to police brutality, amongst other things.

Otedola made reacted on Instagram page, pledging to continue to support vulnerable and needy Nigerians.

He wrote: “The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me filled with sadness. I deeply commiserate with those who have lost their loved ones and as a father, I share the sentiment of my three daughters who protested in Lagos and London.

“As a young boy of 16, I participated in the ‘Ali Must Go Protest’ of 1978, so I understand the determination of our youths who rightly want our country to be better.

READ ALSO: S’West governors, ministers visit Sanwo-Olu over #EndSARS violence

“We must all do our part to make Nigeria great! I will continue to do my own quota in providing for those who are most in need of support in our country in these tough times .…F.Ote.”

The peaceful protests embarked on by Nigerian youth took a violent turn on Tuesday night when soldiers opened fire on the peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza. This was followed by violent reactions in parts of the country, starting with Lagos where public and private properties were burnt and looted.

Join the conversation

Opinions