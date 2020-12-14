Other political parties in Gombe LGA elections are bystanders –APC

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared that all other political parties involved in the December 19 Local Government elections in the state are bystanders.

The comments were made on Sunday by the APC chairman of the council on campaign and election planning, Abubakar Muazu, during an interview with journalists that the APC was going to win the 114 ward councilor seats and 11 Local government areas in the state.

During the interview, the APC chairman in the council on campaign and election planning who was speaking shortly after the committee’s meeting on Sunday said that two parties are only waiting for the Election Day to throw in the towel.

Mauzu said; “We are going to win the 114 ward councilor seats and 11 Local government areas in the state.

“This is because we are working hard; the other parties are not doing anything. As a politician, once I see that there is no hope, I will just create something and accuse the winning side of misconduct. What is the opposition doing in Gombe state?

“The opposition will give one reason or the other, for their withdrawal because they can’t just withdraw like that. I’m very confident of the election because APC will win the local governments,” the APC chairman of the council on campaign and election planning added.

