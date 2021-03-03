Our abductors threatened to ‘kill, fry and eat us’, says Jangebe abductee | Ripples Nigeria

One of the students of Zamfara Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Hafsat Anka, who was abducted last Friday, said the captives threatened to kill, fry, and eat them if they misbehaved.

According to agency report, Hafsat, who narrated her ordeal at the Government House, Gusau, shortly after regaining freedom, said they trekked a long distance from the school, and had a stopover for some hours before they reached their destination.

She said: “There was no clean water or good food, and we felt we had already spent years even though it was our first day and the bandits kept firing into the air to scare us.

“They were very young boys with one elder they called Kasalle or Yaya who gave them instructions, and he was the one that stopped them from touching (raping) any of us.”

According to her, the bandits wore military uniforms and claimed they defeated the security officials by invading the school and successfully taking the girls away.

Although Hafsat said she was happy for being rescued, she said she would only continue her studies ”as a day student”.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the students were abducted last Friday around 2 a.m from their domitories.

