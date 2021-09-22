Our boss sends us to kill in Plateau during religious crisis —Arrested suspect

A kidnap and armed robbery suspect, Sanusi Lauwali, alias ‘No Delay,’ who was arrested by the police in Bauchi State, has confessed that anytime there is religious crises in any part of Plateau State, his gang boss sends him and others to go there and kill Christians.

Lauwali, who disclosed that he alone killed five people in a recent religious crisis in Jos, also accused the said boss of providing his gang with the guns and ammunition they use in perpetrating the crimes.

The 27-year-old suspect spoke while being paraded by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Sylvester Alabi, at the state command headquarters on Tuesday.

He added that though he could not be certain of the number of people he has so far killed in Jos, he said he has been involved in such acts for years.

“I cannot remember how many people I have killed, they are not up to 10, but I think they are at least five people.

“I killed these people during religious crises in Plateau State. These are the people I shot and killed.

“It is our boss that gives us the guns. I live in Tunga village outside Jos, but anytime there is a crisis, he will send us to the place to go and kill Christians.

“I ran away and went back to my hometown in Ningi (Local Government Area) for about one year now.

“It was when I went back that they informed security agents who arrested me; although I know I am guilty of what they are accusing me of committing,” Lauwali said.

