Our family is broken over my sister's murder —Sibling of varsity student killed by abductors | Ripples Nigeria

The sister of Dorathy Yohanna, one of the students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State, who was killed by bandits who abducted them on April 20, says her family is devastated over the death of the young girl.

The older sister of Dorathy, Sim, took to her Twitter account with the handle @Th3GoodOne on Saturday to lament the murder of her sister who was one of the three students, killed and dumped in a bush close to the institution by their abductors.

Dorathy, alongside the two other students, Sadiq Yusuf Sanga and Precious Nwakacha, were killed by armed bandits few days after their abduction.

Writing on how their family has been broken and shattered following the senseless killing of Dorathy, Sim said:

“I am broken. My family is broken. Seeing my sister’s lifeless body all over the media breaks my heart. I am shattered.”

In another tweet under the thread, Sim also wrote:

“The police is not your friend.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported how the bandits stormed the private university located along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Chukun local government area of Kaduna, and abducted about 17 students as well as some staff member.

A security guard in the school was also killed by the bandits in the process.

A few days later, the abductors contacted parents of the kidnapped students and demanded a ransom of N800 million.

