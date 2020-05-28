‘Our football will never fall’ — Ogu excited as Rohr remains Eagles coach

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu has expressed his delight over the news of team coach, Gernot Rohr extending his contract as Nigeria manager.

Ogu, who has been with the national team since the 2016 arrival of Rohr, is confident that the Franco-German technician can move football forward in the country.

Rohr on Wednesday agreed with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to continue in his job, according to the NFF president Amaju Pinnick in a series of tweets.

And reacting to the news, Ogu wrote: “Woke up to the news from @thenff that Mr Gernot Rohr remains our National team coach . Great news for our country Football . . Our Football will never fall. Moving forward.”

66-year-old Rohr was first appointed Eagles coach in August, 2016. He qualified the team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where they exited in the group stage.

He also qualified the Eagles for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they finished third after losing to eventual winners Algeria in the semifinals.

