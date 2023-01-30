Politics
‘Our hands are clean’, Nigerian govt reacts to US visa ban on politicians undermining democracy
The Nigerian government on Monday reacted to the decision of the United States to slam a visa ban on politicians involved in undermining democracy in the country ahead of the 2023 polls.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who stated this at the 20th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’ (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja, described the plan as a welcome development.
The United States of America had last week announced a ban on some politicians accused of undermining democracy in the country.
U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who made the announcement, described the development as part of US’ continued support to strengthen democracy and rule of law in the country.
Speaking on the development, Mohammed insisted that those complicit in undermining democracy should be sanctioned and made to carry their cross.
The Minister reiterated the unambiguous position of the Buhari-led administration to ensure free, fair and credible elections next month and in March.
“Let those who undermine our democracy be sanctioned, and let them carry their own cross. As a government, we have no reason to worry because our hands are clean”, Muhammed said.
“As a government, we are proud to say that no administration since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999 has shown more fidelity to the democratic process than ours. No President, since 1999, has been as unambiguous as President Muhammadu Buhari, in word and indeed, with regards to leaving office after the constitutionally-stipulated two terms.
“We have not been mired in any third-term controversy like was witnessed under the Peoples Democratic Party. In fact, we are creating the template for a smooth transition of power that will guide future administrations”, he added.
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
