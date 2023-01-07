News
‘Our job is not slavery, officers free to take alcohol,’ Lagos police justifies drinking on duy
The Lagos State police command has defended operatives under its jurisdiction who have come under criticism lately for consumption of alcohol and other irresponsible behaviours on duty.
A recent photo showing officers in police uniforms drinking alcohol at a relaxation spot caused uproar on social media with many demanding an immediate reform of the Force.
The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who addressed journalists on Saturday, however said police officers are not barred by any law from taking alcohol, especially when they are not on duty.
He said: “Police work is not slavery and as such officers are free to engage in normal activities as civilians when not on duty.
READ ALSO: Police nab 3 for producing adulterated drinks in Lagos
“For instance, when I’m off duty and inside my house with my family, I can take as much alcohol as I want. It has not impaired my police duties. I am off duty and I am not at that point doing any police duty. I can take as much alcohol as I want. As long as I don’t go and fall inside a gutter on the street such that people will identify me, saying, ‘that’s a policeman in the gutter’.
“Even the policemen that were caught taking alcohol, they were not behaving erratically, they were not misbehaving. Yes, there was a tendency that they could misbehave because they were drunk but at the point where their pictures were taken, they were not misbehaving.
“They have not misbehaved or assaulted anybody. They have not extorted money from anybody, they are just drinking. Anybody can drink. Police work is not slavery, anybody can drink.”
