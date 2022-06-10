‘Our movement remains strong despite defeat in APC primary,’ Osinbajo assures supporters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday assured his supporters on the sustainability of the group despite his defeat in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

The APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, won the party’s presidential ticket after defeating 13 other aspirants including Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Wednesday’s primary held in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who addressed his supporters at the campaign office of The Progressive Project (TPP), the coalition of support groups that backed him for the presidency in Abuja, said he remained committed to the dream of new Nigeria

The Vice President declared that he would support Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “This movement is a movement within a party also, we are not doing something that has not been heard of before. What is new is that we have a firm belief that a new Nigeria is possible and it is possible through us who are here.

“We went to the convention, and the results showed us clearly that we lost, but it is only a battle, it is not the war. There are battles ahead, but we will win the war for a new Nigeria. I have no doubt in my mind that we will win that war for a new Nigeria.

“That is why our movement for a new Nigeria must remain strong and firm. And we will do everything to keep our movement strong and solid.

“The dream of a new country remains alive and well…We will have at the back of our minds, that what you have started in the various movements, coming into one, is the seed that will birth a new nation. You and I know the time has come and we will devote everything to it.

“I am committed and will remain committed to that dream (of a new Nigeria), for as long as you are willing and recognize that we have not yet written the story of this country, we have not yet completed the story of this country. As a matter of fact, the story has just begun, this movement has just started.”

