Our party will rule Nigeria beyond 2023 —APC Women Leader

The National Women’s leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Stella Okotete, said on Friday the party would rule Nigeria beyond 2023.

Okotete, who is a member of the APC Caretaker Committee, stated this when she led a delegation to donate food items to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Karamajji in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari will complete his second term of four years in 2023.

Okotete said: “Our repositioning efforts of APC are clear for everyone to see. We are having new members and old members are coming back. We have repositioned the party for high grounds and continued governance of the country beyond 2023.

“I can tell you that non APC states will be APC states by 2023. I can assure you that we are taking Edo state back from the PDP.

“We are going to maintain APC in Ondo State, we are taking Anambra and definitely, we are going to maintain the status quo. Definitely it is going to be APC.”

She said the APC caretaker committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has transformed the party in the last one month.

