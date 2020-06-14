“Our people fought alone until over 40 of them were killed”, eyewitness account of fresh B’Haram attack in Gubio

Members of the terrorist group in Nigeria’s North East, Boko Haram, have again attacked a community in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

Ahmadu Modu, a native of Goni Usmanti, the village that suffered the latest Boko Haram attack on Saturday in Gubio LGA told newsmen:

“The fighter jet came eventually but it only hovered around without throwing a single bomb on the terrorists.

“No ground troops came to our rescue. Our people fought alone until over 40 of them were killed.”

About 42 persons were reportedly killed in the alleged attack by the terrorists, who stormed the village in four gun trucks and motorcycles around 1am on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Monguno residents hide in bushes as Boko Haram, Nigerian soldiers exchange gunfire

Modu said only some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the village challenged the insurgents.

He said after fighting for about an hour the local fighters were overpowered by the insurgents, who came with superior arms.

As a result, over 49 members of the village were killed.

According to him, as the fight was going on, an air force fighter jet hovered around but never rendered any assistance to the people.

The Nigerian Army is yet to confirm this claim.

Meanwhile, the insurgents had earlier in the week attacked a village in Gubio called Faduma Koloram.

Also on Saturday, Gubio community was allegedly attacked, there was also a report that Boko Haram and soldiers engaged themselves in a gun duel in Monguno Local Government Area of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions