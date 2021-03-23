Our plan is to rule Nigeria for 32 years at least —APC | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is working towards ruling for a minimum of 32 years, the party’s National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni has said.

The Yobe State Governor made the revelation while inaugurating the party’s 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee, at the APC National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Tuesday, adding that the party needs to be in power to enable it consolidate on the delivery of dividends of democracy.

According to Mala Buni, the party set up the high-powered committee to map out strategies and prepare grounds for the actualization of this objective.

He said: “The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.

READ ALSO: Why Nigerians will reject APC in 2023 – Wike

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 6th, 7th and even 8th terms of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party.

“The high powered committee is to be chaired by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar.”

Join the conversation

Opinions