‘Our plane is fit and ready to fly you out of PDP,” APC tells Gov Umo Eno

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday promised to fly the Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor had on Tuesday declares his intention to explore alternative options in the country’s political space.

He likened the PDP to a faulty plane that cannot fly safely.

Eno’s statement followed the defection of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa and other top officials from the PDP to APC.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, aligned himself with the governor’s assessment of the major opposition party.

He said: “We couldn’t agree more that Plane PDP has become demonstrably inoperable and unsafe for travel.

“As safety and comfort are prerequisite conditions for flying, our great party assures the governor that Plane APC is fit and ready to fly His Excellency and entourage to their desired destination.

“Our pilots and crew are highly competent, welcoming, attentive to detail, and on standby to serve.

“We assure Governor Eno that a flight with us will be a mighty good ride to remember.”

