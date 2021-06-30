Our Supreme Leader, Kanu, was abducted by Buhari —IPOB

The proscribed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was abducted on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari, and has warned the Federal Government against any evil befalling him as it would lead to dire consequences.

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the Biafra group urged its members in every part of the country to mobilize and storm the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 26, when their leader would be arraigned.

Powerful added that very soon, IPOB would expose details and evidence that Kanu was abducted and not arrested as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, told Nigerians.

“Our Supreme leader Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by the Buhari government and is presently in the custody of the Nigeria Government,” the statement began.

“This evil crime of kidnapping was masterminded by the Nigeria Government in collaboration with all those that view IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as stumbling block against their bid to hold Biafra in perpetual slavery.

“We, therefore, enjoin every IPOB member both at home and in the Diaspora and all Biafrans to remain calm because this is not the end of the road.

“Our Leader’s next court appearance is July 26, 2021, and Biafrans should mobilize and attend the court hearing.

“IPOB will not relent in the pursuit of Biafra freedom. We have crossed the Rubicon in our struggle for the restoration of Biafran Sovereignty. There is no going back no matter the level of intimidation by our oppressors.

“Our Leader can never be coerced into abandoning the struggle for Biafra restoration irrespective of the circumstance.

“At this very challenging moment in the history of our march to freedom, all IPOB family members must stand firm and resolute behind our selfless leader. We stand by him and the God of Heavens in whom we trust and rest our confidence shall not let us down. We shall triumph!

“We remind the Nigeria government and her security agencies that our Leader deserves justice and fair hearing. We also want to state unequivocally, that no harm should befall our leader.

“Should anything untoward happen to him, Nigeria Government will be held accountable for it.

“We are watching closely and all our intelligence units, are following up on the developments.

“The international community should not be quiet over the atrocities of the Nigeria Government against Biafrans. They must rise in defense of justice now!”

By Isaac Dachen

