Ousted Sudan PM reinstated by military after signing political agreement

Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok who was overthrown in a military coup last month, has been reinstated after a political agreement was signed on Sunday, which will see Hamdok return to lead a transitional government.

Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, signed the deal on behalf of the coup plotters, with Hamdok to restore the transition to civilian rule a month after a military coup.

The 14-point deal which was signed in the presidential palace in Khartoum, also provides for the release of all political prisoners detained during the coup, and stipulates that a 2019 constitutional declaration be the basis for a political transition.

READ ALSO: Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, vows never to step down despite coup

Reacting to the agreement, a relieved Hamdok said:

“I should begin by saying that our country is guarded and preserved by God Almighty and whatever we reach at dead end, my fellow Sudanese people are capable of restoring our country back on course.

“When I then accepted the designation as an interim Prime Minister, I realised that the road was not strewn with roses, it would be a daunting task, fraught by risks and dangers.

“However, by joining hands, we can all prevent our country from plunging into the unknown. We should all come together to let the people decide who will take and hold the reigns of power.

“Signing this framework political agreement will open doors to address all the pending issues of the transitional period over the past two years and under this partnership, we have managed to achieve a lot.

“We have brought Sudan back into the international community, lifted its name from the terrorist blacklist and many other achievements. However, we still have many challenges laying ahead.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now