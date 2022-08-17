Out from prison on bail, actor Moses Armstrong denies rape allegation

Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong in a post shared on his Facebook platform on Tuesday has denied allegations of molesting a 16-year-old girl in Akwa Ibom.

In June 2022, it was reported that the veteran movie actor was involved with a teenage girl.

In a post shared on his Facebook platform on Tuesday, Armstrong cane out to deny the allegations leveled against him.

“Nothing Pass God. If you believe, you will receive. Nothing Pass God. I did not rape nobody. I don’t rape…I have never raped…And I will never rape. I’m back stronger and better…I’m happy I went to prison, God went with me,” he wrote.

“The experience is awesome. You will hear it soon. Blessings to all of you Angels that believed in me. Love you all deeply. #ONELOVE #AkwaIbomFinest.”

Armstrong was arrested by men of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command in June for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Reacting to the news at the time of his arrest, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, described the case as “a very serious one.”

Rollas revealed that the case was being handled by the first lady of Akwa Ibom State, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

