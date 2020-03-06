Outbreak of Coronavirus delaying Lagos-Ibadan rail project —Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Thursday declared that the Lagos-Ibadan rail project was suffering delay because of the outbreak of Coronavirus disease.

Amaechi made the declaration on a live television programme on the African Independent Television, Abuja, adding that employees of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, the contractor handling the project, were still in China on the orders of the Chinese government.

He said: “If not for coronavirus we would have finished the Lagos-Ibadan rail, although the project is nearly completed. The CCECC workers are still in China.”

It would be recalled that Amaechi had announced sometime last year that the rail project would be officially opened for commercial activities in April.

