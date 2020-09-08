Outcome of Ondo gov’ship poll will determine chances of South-West for 2023 presidency –Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has revealed that the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for October 10 in the state will have an effect on the chances of the South-West in the 2023 presidency.

Speaking after he mobilised traditional rulers to have a meeting with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Governor Akeredolu said that the forthcoming governorship election would determine the chances of the South-West in the 2023 presidency.

“The October 10 election in Ondo State is not about Akeredolu but about the future of Ondo State and the entire Yoruba nation because whatever the outcome will be shall determine our seriousness in the quest for the 2023 presidency,” the governor said.

He however did not explain the connection between his re-election bid, and a presidential election billed for three years away.

This came days after the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, solicited the support of traditional rulers in Ondo State for the re-election of Governor Akeredolu.

Tinubu, who made the call during an interactive session with the traditional rulers at the International Event Centre, Akure, dismissed the insinuations of a rift between him and The Ondo State governor.

