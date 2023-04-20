Outcome of presidential election has deeply divided Nigerians — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Thursday the outcome of the February 25 presidential election has further divided Nigerians.

Atiku, who stated this in his Sallah message, marking the end of the Ramadan fasting, urged Nigerians to embrace peace and love at this stage of our national life.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate polled 6,984,520 votes to finish second in the election, behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who garnered 8,794,726 votes.

Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, had challenged the outcome of the election at the presidential election petition tribunal.

In his message, he urged all Muslims to make justice, and fairness the hallmark of the country.

The former Vice President also challenged Muslims to be part of interfaith dialogue that would engender love, and religious tolerance among all Nigerians.

Atiku said: “Let me join other leaders in congratulating my fellow Muslims for successfully witnessing the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting period, a period that came with tough spiritual challenges designed to strengthen our Iman and Tawheed.

“During this period of self-discipline, we had seen the importance of abstention from all sinful acts that are in the overall interest of our spiritual life and happiness. God teaches us to eschew evils because it’s for our own ultimate good.

“One of the greatest blessings of Ramadan is that it helps us to get closer to our Creator, strengthen our faith, and promote charity or the spirit of giving to the weak and poor. It is important that we continue to live with the spirit of love, peace, and harmony that Ramadan requires.

“It is equally important that we remember our country as we pray at our respective Eid prayer grounds. We must pray for God to enlarge His mercies and blessings upon the country.

“Nigeria needs peace and harmony and we as citizens must ensure that we live our lives according to the pleasings of God. We must make justice and fairness the hallmark of our nation.

“Let’s not pretend that all is well. Our country is deeply divided. The outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made this division worse. I’m sincerely worried about this appalling reality.

“Nigeria is so important to us that we shouldn’t abandon its fate to divisive and demagogic politicians. We are all stakeholders in a united Nigeria. We must be part of the efforts to achieve interfaith dialogue with a view to achieving peaceful coexistence and a clime of love and religious tolerance.”

