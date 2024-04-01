Outrage as 63-yr-old Ghanaian traditional priest marries 12-yr-old girl

A customary marriage between a 63-year-old Ghanaian traditional priest, Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII and a 12-year-old girl identified as Naa Okromo, has sparked public outrage on social media with many calling on the government to enact more stringent laws to outlaw child marriage.

The marriage ceremony which took place on Saturday in Nungua indigeneous community in Accra, has, however, pitched traditional worshippers against people of other religion and liberals who want the government to implement the 18-year minimum age to get married in Ghana.

Local media reports that videos and photos of the elaborate marriage ceremony that was attended by dozens of community members have been widely shared on social media, triggering an outcry among many Ghanaians.

“During the ceremony, women speaking in the local language Ga told the girl to dress teasingly for her husband,” the report said.

“They can also be heard advising her to be prepared for wifely duties and to use the perfumes they gifted her to boost her sexual appeal to her husband.

“The statements fuelled the outrage, as they have been perceived to mean that the marriage was not merely ceremonial.

“Critics have called for the authorities to dissolve the marriage and investigate Mr Tsuru.

“But leaders of the Nungua indigenous community, to which both the girl and the priest belong, have condemned the public’s opposition to the marriage, saying the criticism comes from a point of ignorance.

“Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, a local community leader, said that the girl’s role as the priest’s wife is purely tradition and custom.

“He added that the girl started the rites to become the priest’s wife six years ago, but the process did not interfere with her education.

“The girl is expected to undergo a second customary ceremony to purify her for her new role as the wife of the high priest. The ceremony will also prepare her for marital responsibilities such as childbearing,” the local media reported.

In the face of criticism, the traditional and community leaders have insisted that those who criticise Gborbu do not understand their customs and tradition.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now