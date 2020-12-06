Outrage as aunt strips 13-year-old niece naked, throws her out

The social media sphere has been on fire as Nigerians have continued to express their anger over a woman who allegedly stripped her 13-year-old niece naked and threw her into the streets.

The incident, according to a Facebook user, Ukan Kurugh, happened in Gboko South local government area in Benue State, on Saturday, December 5, with the girl using sacks to cover her nakedness.

Kurugh, a human rights activist, narrated that on interrogating the girl, she confessed that her aunt had been in the habit of beating and stripping her naked on the slightest provocation, knowing that she had no place to run to as she had lost her parents.

Kurugh who posted pictures of the girl as she struggled to cover herself with the sack on his page, wrote:

“Eye witness report from Gboko this morning:

“This is a situation in my area oo. A little girl of 13 years staying with her aunty in Gboko-South has always been beaten by her aunty every day that passes.

“Today, 05/12/2020, around 10: 26am, the aunty, as usual, beat her and threw her naked outside the gate and gave her an order to go and collect her clothes from the nearby tailor unclad for reasons unknown to me. She has nothing on her and used a sack (Bagco bag) to cover herself.

“I’m writing this as an eye witness. Please, I call on all the authorities to come to this little girl’s rescue.”

The post which went viral, got many Nigerians angry and many of them gave the wicked aunt a piece of their minds.

Jennifer Kor Amba: “The woman deserve the same punishment that she gives to the girl, nonsense.”

Shirgba Daniel: “I am in Gboko South now. I wish to have vivid description of the address. I would personally do my investigation before leaving for MKD. Especially considering the fact that I am from Gboko South. The woman must be brought to book”

Juliet Mnongo Orkaa: “It’s not a must to have someone’s child in your home. If you can’t lend a helping hand without maltreating a child, then kindly return him or her to their parents. This is unnecessary and wickedness.”

Divine Anaekwe: “This message is for some mothers; if you are not comfortable with the house girl that lives with you, please take that child back to their parents, please, I beg of you. This one is very bad, can you do this horrible thing to your own child definitely no.”

Okechukwu Hope Ekele: “Why doing evil to this very young child? May God help her favourably!”

Ayangealu David Mgule: “They will be doing it because the girl is not their daughter but that woman should know that there is God. One day, it will happen to your own too, if you think you have money.”

Mercy Tseen Adajime: “Human rights really need to look into this matter.”

Yakou Fanen: “This is inhuman, how wicked? May the law of child abuse catch up with the wicked woman.”

Vera Iwuese Yashi: “When our cry is against men to stop harrassing us, women are giving us reasons to cry the more. What if she is raped, what if she is killed? What nonsense is this? That woman must be made to face the law.”

Koti Dominic: “The devil has taken over humanity. Satan is now operational in human body.”

Emmanuel Okoye: “That useless woman must pay for it.”

