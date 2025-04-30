Outrage as ﻿Chinese nationals caught on camera spraying Naira notes at local mining site (Video)

A video currently trending on the Nigerian social media space showing some Chinese nationals publicly abusing the naira by spraying them at a local mining site, has sparked public outrage from Nigerians.

In the disturbing video footage, two Chinese expatriates are seen flinging wads of naira notes into the air in a brazen manner, which is a clear disregard for Nigerian laws of the abuse of the currency.

More disturbing was the fact that while the poor Nigerians at the mining site scrambled for the money, diving in all directions to grab them as they flutter in the air, uniformed Mobile Police (MOPOL) officers, apparently detailed to provide security for the Chinese nationals, were also seen struggling to gather the scattered currency.

In the same video, a Chinese woman who was part of the group, was also seen distributing parcels of what could have been sweets or candies to young children working at the mining site, further fuelling concerns over child labour and the exploitation of vulnerable children in Nigeria.

The video has so far sparked outrage in the country with many describing the scenario as degrading and demeaning, while others have called for the arrest of the Chinese nationals and the police officers for disgracing the country.

The latest video is coming a few weeks after another set of Chinese expatriates were caught on video handing out cash to some police officers at a checkpoint which had also caused serious public outrage.

Under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, the spraying or abuse of the naira is a punishable offence and quite a number of Nigerian celebrities have been arrested for abusing the naira but many are now wondering why these Chinese people have not been arrested and prosecuted.

