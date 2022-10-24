Outrage as ex-convict allegedly rapes 12-year-old girl to death in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has declared an ex-convict identified simply as Orija, wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, Janet Fakeye, to death in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this on Monday, said the suspect who is now on the run, was recently released from prison custody after he was jailed for stealing.

Oyeyemi who said police were on the trail of the suspect, added that the incident happened at the Fehintoluwa community, in Idiya, Abeokuta-North Local Government Area of the state.

“It is true that we have launched a manhunt for the suspect. The suspect is an ex-convict who was just released from prison. He would soon be arrested and be made to face justice,” Oyeyemi assured.

According to the victim’s father, Sanjo Fakeye, who said he is seeking justice for his daughter from the authorities, the fleeing suspect who is well known in the area, had once been convicted for assaulting a Point of Service operator in the community last year.

He narrated that the victim, a Junior Secondary School student at the Army Day Secondary School, Alamala, Abeokuta, was allegedly dragged into a house by Orija while on an errand.

He said that Orija tied the teenager’s hands, legs and covered her mouth before forcing himself on her.

“I gave Janet money to buy detergent to wash her school uniform. When she didn’t return after a long time, I went to her friend’s place to ask for my daughter, she said she had not seen her,” he said.

“I later went to report at the police station around 8 p.m. that my daughter was missing. As we were heading towards the police station, I received a call from the community that they had found the dead body of my daughter.

“My daughter was raped to death by Orija after he tied her hands, her legs and covered her mouth.

“The remains of my daughter were dumped into another building beside his house after he committed the offence. I want justice.

“The detergent and her blood stains were seen in Orija’s house and he ran away through the back door,” he said.

