Outrage as Italian man beats Nigerian to death

The Nigerian Embassy in Italy has vowed to get justice for a 39-year-old Nigerian, Alika Ogorchukwu, who was reportedly beaten to death by an Italian man in the Civitanova Marche city area of the country over a misunderstanding.

The incident, according to a statement by the Embassy on Sunday, happened on Friday in the city which is located in the Province of Macerata.

The Nigerian Embassy while narrating how the incident happened, described the incident as murder that would not be allowed to be swept under the carpet.

“The attention of the Embassy has been drawn to the brutal murder of Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old Nigerian citizen who was beaten to death by an Italian man on Friday, 29th July, 2022, in Civitanova Marche city, located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.

“The incident occurred on a busy street, in front of shocked onlookers, some of whom made videos of the attack, with little or no attempt to prevent it.

Read also: Outrage in Myanmar as military govt executes four anti-coup activists

“His Excellency, Ambassador Mfawa Omini Abam has condemned the gruesome murder and has commiserated with Mrs. Charity Oriachi, wife of the deceased, and the rest of his family.

“His Excellency has directed the provision of immediate consular assistance as appropriate. The Embassy is currently collaborating with relevant Italian authorities to ensure justice is served and to provide succour to the family of the deceased.

“Ambassador Abam wishes to enjoin members of the Nigerian community in Italy to remain calm and to refrain from taking laws into their hands.

“His Excellency wishes to reassure Nigerians in Italy that citizen diplomacy remained the key thrust of his administration and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all Nigerians in Italy receive timely, efficient, and professional consular services.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now