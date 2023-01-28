Over 100 bullets reportedly found as gunmen attack Reps spokesman’s office in Abia

Gunmen on Friday night attacked the office of the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, in Uzuakoli, Bende local government area of Abia State.

Kalu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) flags and billboards, ceilings, and windows of the building were destroyed in the attack.

He added that over 100 bullets were found in the office premises after the attack.

He said: “My office, that is the office of the Bende Federal Constituency located at Uzuakoli was attacked a few minutes past 10:00 p.m. last night, that is the 27th of January.

“Over 100 bullets were found, destroying the windows, doors, and ceilings. The APC flags were pulled down and turned into shreds; the billboards were destroyed and there was no presence of any security agents until they left.

“The matter had been reported by my aides at the Uzuakoli police station under the Bende division.

“I wish to state that to advance our democracy, violence is not part of it. Political ideology, style of leadership that is transparent and accountable to the people are instruments that will break the walls of our democracy.

“The past three and a half years, I have dedicated my servant leadership position to better the lots of Bende federal constituency and the people of Bende federal constituency with infrastructure attracted through the office of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“My political party, the APC, as a ruling party has shown presence in the Bende federal constituency in education, health, infrastructure, and all the aspects of our lives. This was possible because my representation put the people at the centre stage.”

A number of violent attacks on politicians and other individuals by non-state agents have been recorded in the South-East in the last two years.

The latest incident a few weeks after gunmen killed four police officers during an attack on the convoy of former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim, in the state.

