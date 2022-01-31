Over 100 ex-Afghan govt officials killed by Taliban in five months —UN Report

A report released by the United Nations on Sunday has revealed that the Taliban regime and its allies have killed more than 100 former Afghan government members, security personnel, and people who worked with international forces, since coming into power last year.

The report also described severe curtailing of human rights by Afghanistan’s new fundamentalist rulers, stressing that while political killings have been on the increase, women’s rights and the right to protest have also been curbed.

“Despite announcements of general amnesties for former members of the ousted government, security forces, and those who worked with international military forces, the United Nations have continued to receive credible allegations of killings, enforced disappearances, and other violations towards these individuals,” the report sanctioned by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said.

It added that since the Taliban seized Kabul on August 15, the UN mission in Afghanistan has received more than 100 reports of such killings that it deems credible.

“More than two-thirds of those killings were extra-judicial killings committed by the de facto authorities or their affiliates.

“Additionally, human rights defenders and media workers continue to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, and killings.

“There has also been a detailed a government clampdown on peaceful protests, as well as a lack of access for women and girls to work and education.

“An entire complex social and economic system is shutting down,” Guterres said in the report.

