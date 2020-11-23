Over 1000 runners to participate in Ogbomosho 10km marathon —Organizers

Organizers of the maiden edition of the 10km road marathon in Ogbomosho town in Oyo state, have revealed that over a thousand runners will participate.

In a season of marathons, which has also seen the city of Kaduna host its own historic event last week, Ogbomosho is set to not be left out.

Chairman of the organising committee of the race, Prince Oyebamiji Aderemi Joy, confirmed to newsmen that all is now set for the race to hold as scheduled this weekend.

The chairman, who said the registration for the event has been free, added that one thousand, a hundred and forty athletes across the Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in Ogbomoso zone will be participating.

Read Also: ‘Don’t wait for government, pursue your goals,’ Ashimolowo charges Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has aired their support for the event.

‘The race has received the endorsement from the AFN and we are delighted that it is one that is strictly restricted to athletes around Ogbomosho and its environs which is a bold move to create the culture of road running in that part of the country as well as unearth talents that can be groomed.

‘This is one of the reasons the race got the nod from the AFN,’ said Niyi Beyioku, Secretary General of the Federation.

The Ogbomosho marathon is mainly to discover hidden talents and also promote physical and wellbeing of the people, said the organizers.

The marathon will be flagged off by Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare. He will be joined by the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde; AFN president, Olamide George; other dignitaries like Dr. Amos Adamu, Alao Akala and the traditional rulers in the area.

Join the conversation

Opinions