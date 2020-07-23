International Latest

Over 10,000 African health workers infected by COVID-19 —WHO

July 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The World Health Organization (WHO) says over 10,000 health workers have been infected by the deadly COVID-19 disease on the continent of Africa so far.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa region director who revealed this on Thursday during a virtual media briefing, said one of the biggest challenges in protecting health workers had been the global shortage of personal protective equipment.

“Health workers have concerns about taking the virus home, they suffer psychosocial pressures from working round the clock and in some communities they face stigma and discrimination,” she said.

“Together we will be discussing how COVID-19 is affecting health workers, who take care of all of us… they have heightened risk of getting infected with COVID-19.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: WHO warns growing case in S’Africa could be precursor for outbreaks across the continent

This comes as COVID-19 cases in Africa appear to be gathering pace. There are now more than 750,000 cases of COVID-19, with over 15,000 deaths.

Some countries are approaching a critical number of infections that can place stress on health systems. South Africa is now among the worst-hit countries in the world.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!