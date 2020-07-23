Over 10,000 African health workers infected by COVID-19 —WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says over 10,000 health workers have been infected by the deadly COVID-19 disease on the continent of Africa so far.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa region director who revealed this on Thursday during a virtual media briefing, said one of the biggest challenges in protecting health workers had been the global shortage of personal protective equipment.

“Health workers have concerns about taking the virus home, they suffer psychosocial pressures from working round the clock and in some communities they face stigma and discrimination,” she said.

“Together we will be discussing how COVID-19 is affecting health workers, who take care of all of us… they have heightened risk of getting infected with COVID-19.”

This comes as COVID-19 cases in Africa appear to be gathering pace. There are now more than 750,000 cases of COVID-19, with over 15,000 deaths.

Some countries are approaching a critical number of infections that can place stress on health systems. South Africa is now among the worst-hit countries in the world.

