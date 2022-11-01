Over 110 people killed as deadly storm destroys southern Philippines

More than 110 people have been confirmed dead as a deadly Tropical Storm Nalgae continued to ravage the southern parts of Philippines, authorities said.

A statement from the office of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said the

death toll from flooding and landslides set off by Nalgae has also seen over 35 people still missing.

The country’s disaster agency also said around 100 have been injured so far and described Storm Nalgae as the second-most destructive storm to hit the Philippines so far this year, after Tropical Storm Megi killed 214 people in April.

The President has also ordered officials to “distribute relief packs faster and called for better preparation ahead of four more tropical storms forecast by the weather agency before the end of the year,” the statement said.

“When we were doing aerial inspection, I noticed that landslides occurred in denuded mountains and that was the problem,” Marcos, who conducted an aerial inspection over a southern province hit by landslides and visited an evacuation centre in Maguindanao province, said in the statement.

A local media reported on Tuesday morning that most of the casualties from Nalgae, the country’s 14th cyclone this year, were in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro because of rain-induced landslides in deforested areas.

The Philippines which is an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, records an average of 20 typhoons a year, with frequent landslides and floods blamed on the growing intensity of tropical cyclones due to climate change.

