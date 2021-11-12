Over 12 million face hunger in Nigeria – FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAOsaid on Friday over 12 million Nigerians are expected to experience food scarcity over insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FAO Communication Officer, Mr. David Tsokar, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the United Nations agency’s food security and nutrition analysis conducted in 20 states in October showed that insecurity and COVID-19 had forced 12 million Nigerians into hunger.

According to him, 19 percent of affected households are in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States because of the ongoing insecurity in the North-East and the lingering economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tsokar said: “The analysis, known as the Cadre Harmonise conducted in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) revealed that approximately 12.1 million people are expected to face food scarcity through December.

“The provisional result of the report showed that the number of people in critical or worse phases of food insecurity might increase to about 16.9 million.

“The states analysed in the current Cadre Harmonise include Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Edo, and Enugu.

“Others were Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and FCT.

“The estimates showed that Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States were the most affected by the prolonged armed conflicts. In these states, 2.4 million people are currently facing hunger and needed urgent assistance.”

