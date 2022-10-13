Over 150 families displaced, rendered homeless by flood in Yobe —NEMA

The North-East zonal sector of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that not less than 150 families have been displaced by flood in Buni Yadi community in the Gujba local government area of Yobe State.

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mohammad Goje, who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday, noted that more than 31,000 households across 258 communities in 17 local government areas of the state have also been affected by flooding due to heavy downpour and other natural disasters being experienced in the country this year.

“These flood and natural disasters are caused by windstorms, floods and the release of water from dams being experienced across the country this year,” Goje said.

The SEMA Executive Secretary however, noted that the Yobe State government, in conjunction with NEMA, has stepped up efforts at providing relief materials to the victims of the disasters.

He added that the beneficiaries were part of the more than 2,800 households registered as ravaged by recent floods, with the victims receiving food items, building materials and mattresses.

“From May 2022 to date, the state has supported many flood victims with food and non-food items in various locations, with emphasis on vulnerability.

“Our efforts ranged from health responses, evacuation, warning alerts, cash stimulus, and provision of food items and building materials.

“These responses will continue in all affected areas; we are already reaching out to philanthropists and donor agencies. The floods are a challenge to our human feelings.”

