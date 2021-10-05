Over 180m lines linked with NIN -NCC

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that over 180 million telephone lines are now linked with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

This disclosure was made via an address by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof Umar Danbatta on Tuesday, during the Public Inquiry on three Regulatory Instruments on the Rule Making Process at the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

According to Danbatta, this was a result of the registration of over 60 million Nigerians by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in the National Identity Numbers (NIN) database.

READ ALSO: No going back on Oct 31 deadline for NIN-SIM integration —NCC

The NCC chief further noted that the telecommunications industry peaked with a 41 percent broadband internet penetration with an attendant increase of one million in active telephone subscribers.

More details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions