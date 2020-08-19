Over 1M students sit for entrance exams, as Iran surpasses 20,000 deaths from covid-19

Islamic Republic, Iran has announced that it has recorded over 20,000 deaths from Covid-19, AP reported.

On Wednesday, Iran reported over 350,200 confirmed cases, with 20,125 deaths, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

Despite the upsurge in the number of fatalities, about 1.4 million Iranian students have started university entrance examinations.

The middle East country is also preparing for mass Shiite commemorations later this month.

