Over 20 people burnt to death in Kogi fuel tanker explosion

More than 20 people have been burnt to death following a fuel tanker explosion after a petrol-laden truck lost control and fell on a bridge on the Maboro River in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to the Kogi State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the accident, it occurred on Wednesday afternoon at about 3.30pm.

Dawulung said though the actual casualty figure has not been ascertained, eyewitnesses say those burnt to death in the inferno were more than 20 while other vehicles were also burnt in the fire.

“My boys are there, putting the pieces together. We don’t know the number of dead yet. A tanker, two buses and two motorcycles were involved,” Dawulung told newsmen.

An eyewitness who did not want his name mentioned said many people were also crushed to death when the tanker lost control.

“Nobody knows the number of dead people now. Many People were in the river doing one thing or the other when the tanker lost control, fell and exploded on the bridge. It’s horrible. The most gory scene I have seen in my life.

“This is the second major disaster in Ankpa within this month. This one is the most horrible. Over 20 persons were burnt to death, some beyond recognition,” he said.

