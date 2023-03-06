Over 200 Boko Haram terrorists, family members killed by ISWAP

Not less than 200 members of the Boko Haram group and their family members have been killed by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in a rivalry fight in the Gezuwa camp of the sect in Bama local government area of Borno State in the last one week.

According to a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, in a report on Monday, about 1,250 members of the Boko Haram insurgents, including top commanders, fighters, family members and victims who were abducted by the group, have surrendered to the Nigerian military.

“At least 1,250 fleeing Boko Haram fighters and families have surrendered to Nigerian troops in the country’s North East in the last seven days following a deadly clash with the rival ISWAP that claimed over 200 lives.

“More than 560 people including top commanders, fighters, farmers, women and children have so far surrendered following the fighting between ISWAP and Boko Haram.

“As the crisis intensified, top commanders from the Boko Haram faction, including Laminu, who was in charge of the group’s gun trucks, and the handler of other lethal weapons, conceded defeat and decided to surrender to the Nigerian authorities.

“Others include Baana Mainari who was Amir Zakkat, a commander in charge of collecting dues and paying levies; K. Sheriff, the Amir Safara in charge of transportation, and Ba’agoyi Munzir, who served as an informant.

“The insurgents surrendered in Bama, Mafa, and Konduga local government areas of Borno State,” Makama said.

He added that troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Hadin Kai, with the help of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), also dislodged Gezuwa and Mantari general areas of Borno in the last month.

“So far, we have received 1,250 fighters and their families within one week. This overwhelming number was the highest we have received in a very short period in different parts of the theatre.

“The surrendered suspects who also came out with about 1,000 livestock confessed that the ISWAP were after their lives as they do not spare women and children,” the expert added.

