Over 2,000 bandits’ informants, others arrested in Zamfara -Commissioner

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Mr Ibrahim Dosara Dosara, has disclosed that security operatives in the state have arrested over 2,000 bandits’ informants and their food suppliers, following the ongoing military onslaught against bandits in the state.

Dosara made the disclosure on Thursday during a press conference in Kaduna State.

According to him, some highly placed persons in the state were among the informants giving out vital information on bandits’ modus operandi.

Speaking on the success of the ongoing military operations in the state, the commissioner said about 80 per cent of the bandits have fled the state while the remaining 20 per cent of the criminals have resorted to feeding on raw millet since their food supply chain was cut off.

Dosara noted that banditry has been largely degraded in the state due to the heavy military onslaught on bandits’ hideouts in the state.

Also, he expressed the government’s concern over the hardship experienced by the citizens of the state since the commencement of the military offensive on bandits a month ago, saying the state government would restore telecommunication services that were shut down in the wake of the military operations, before the end of the week.

