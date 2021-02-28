Over 20m get first dose of covid-19 vaccine in UK | Ripples Nigeria

International
Over 20m get first dose of covid-19 vaccine in UK
United Kingdom Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has celebrated what he calls a “magnificent achievement for the country” after it was confirmed that more than 20 million people have been given their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
“I want to thank every single person who’s come forward to get the jab because we know with increasing confidence that the jab protects you, it protects your community and it also is the route out of this for all of us,” Hancock said in a video posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.
The good news came as Chancellor Rishi Sunak ruled out accelerating England’s roadmap out of lockdown, even if data showed that Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths were dropping faster than expected.
Sunak also hinted on Sunday morning that he would be “responsible” with the public’s finances as the government looks to pay down the massive national debt built up during the Covid crisis.
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi also posted on Twitter to celebrate the good news:
“BINGO! One Score over 20,000,000 people have had the vaccination (1s dose). What an achievement for February 2021. What a team! Proud to be with you on this journey.”
On his part, PM Boris Johnson tweeted a graphic of a “vaccinometer” as he celebrates the “huge national achievement” of more than 20 million people across the UK receiving their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
The prime minister says the rollout success is “a testament to the tireless work of NHS staff, volunteers, the armed forces & many more”.
Echoing Health Secretary Matt Hancock, he adds:
“I urge everyone to get the jab when called. Every jab makes a difference in our battle against Covid.”
It news comes as nearly two million people aged 60 to 63 in England are to be invited to book a coronavirus jab as part of the continued expansion of the vaccine programme.
I’m delighted more than 20 million people across the UK have now been vaccinated.
A magnificent achievement for the country.
The vaccine is our route out. When you get the call, get the jab! pic.twitter.com/HCwxpqn7RN
— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 28, 2021
20 million people across the UK have now got the jab – a huge national achievement and a testament to the tireless work of NHS staff, volunteers, the Armed Forces & many more.
I urge everyone to get the jab when called. Every jab makes a difference in our battle against COVID. pic.twitter.com/kdkB2EkGlS
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 28, 2021
