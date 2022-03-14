International
Over 2,187 Ukrainians killed as Russian invasion enters Day 19 —Officials
Not less than 2,187 civilians have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military on February 24, according to Ukrainian officials in a report on Monday as the war entered its 19th day.
According to the Ukrainian government, the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country is fast deteriorating quicker than thought and has become catastrophic in a number of cities.
“More than 2,187 residents of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol have been killed since hostilities began on February24.
“As of today, 2,187 Mariupol residents have died from attacks by Russia,” the city council posted on Telegram.
READ ALSO: Russian airstrikes kill 35 at Ukrainian military base
The report also said around 100 aerial bombs have been dropped on the city, with a maternity and children’s hospital targeted on Wednesday last week, leading to 17 casualties.
“The Azov Sea port city of around half a million people has been under siege since early this month and is facing a humanitarian catastrophe, lacking water or heating and running out of food.
“People are in a serious situation for 12 days. There is no electricity, water, or heat in the city, there is almost no mobile communication, and the last supplies of food and water are running out,” the local authorities said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...