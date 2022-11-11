Over 25,000 participants expected at 2022 Lagos Women Run -Organizers

Organizers have said that over 25,000 participants are expected at the 10km Lagos Women Run billed to hold in Lagos on Saturday.

The figure marks the highest ever in the history of the race, which is in its seventh edition.

The race is scheduled to take off at the Tafawa Balewa Square and it will end at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena formerly known as Onikan Stadium.

While expressing delight at the unprecedented number of participants, Tayo Popoola, coordinator for the Lagos Women Run, said Saturday’s event will be more than just a sporting activity.

“Of course, we are delighted with the massive growth we have witnessed in the past seven years, our mission statement is resonating with more and more people that the Lagos Women Run is not just another sporting event, it is a platform to celebrate women from all walks of life, amplifying the issues affecting our gender while also proffering solutions,” she said.

Popoola thanked the Lagos State Government, Lagos State Sports Commission and all the sponsors for keeping faith in a project that is focused on advancing the course of women.

Meanwhile, with the Lagos Women Run coming barely two weeks before the commencement of the National Sports Festival., many of the country’s elite female runners have signified their interest in using the Lagos race to test run their readiness for Delta 2022.

Since its inception, when Fadekemi Olude won in 2016, the Lagos Women Run has consistently produced new champions every other year.

Adesun Olamide and Rose Akusho were the winners of the 2017 and 2018 editions respectively, while the 2019 race was won by a Kenyan Cheptoeck Careen who still has the course record of 28: 55 secs.

Patience Daylon won in 2020 while Joy Abiye is the reigning champion going into Saturday’s race.

As has always been the case, the finish line at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena will wear a carnival-like look with lots of entertainment for the participants and fun seekers alike.

