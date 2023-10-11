Over 263,934 people displaced in Gaza, UN reveals

The United Nations (UN), on Tuesday disclosed that over 263,934 people have been forced to run from their homes in Gaza Strip, following the continuous heavy Israeli strikes from the land, air and sea on the Palestinian territory.

It noted that the intense figting has left thousands dead on both sides since Hamas launched an unexpected assault on Israel last Saturday, which led Israel to bombing reprisals.

“Over 263,934 people in Gaza are believed to have fled their homes,” said UN humanitarian agency OCHA, warning that “this number is expected to rise further,” UN revealed.

It also revealed that around 3,000 people had since been displaced due to previous escalations.

“More than 1,000 people have been killed in Israel in the worst attack in the country’s 75-year history, while Gaza officials have reported 900 people killed since the air strikes began.

“Among the displaced, nearly 175,500 people sought shelter in 88 schools run by the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

“More than 14,500 others had fled to 12 government schools, while close to 74,000 were estimated to be staying with relatives and neighbours or seeking shelters in churches and other facilities,” UN added.

It further specified that the number of displaced people inside of Gaza “represents the highest number of people displaced since the 50-day escalation of hostilities in 2014,” it said.

“Meeting basic needs is becoming increasingly challenging for those who have not been displaced,” UN warned.

Israel had since imposed what it termed a “complete siege” on the already blockaded Gaza Strip.

Hence, it had cut off food, water, fuel and electricity which the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned that it would worsen the already humanitarian situation.

