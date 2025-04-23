Over 2m Nigerians living with HIV, new data reveals alarming state-by-state breakdown

Despite decades of progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Nigeria’s struggle with the virus remains far from over.

New figures released by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) reveal that over two million Nigerians are currently living with HIV, with the highest burden found in Rivers, Benue, and Akwa Ibom states.

The 2024 HIV spectrum estimates shed light on the persistent and uneven distribution of the virus across the country, underscoring both the challenges of controlling its spread and the urgency of ensuring access to testing, treatment, and preventive care.

Rivers State tops the list with 208,767 people living with HIV, closely followed by Benue (202,346) and Akwa Ibom (161,597). These three states alone account for a significant portion of the national figure and serve as a reminder that geographic, social, and economic factors continue to shape the epidemic’s impact.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, ranks fourth with 108,649 reported cases, a staggering number for a densely populated urban centre. Anambra (100,429) and the Federal Capital Territory (83,333) follow, marking the prevalence not just in traditionally high-burden zones but in rapidly urbanizing areas as well.

Other states with significant numbers include Delta, Imo, Enugu, and Edo, while more moderate case counts were recorded in Abia, Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau. At the lower end of the spectrum, states like Yobe (11,956), Zamfara (13,253), and Ebonyi (14,151) report fewer cases, though experts caution this may reflect testing coverage and not necessarily lower transmission.

The toll of the virus remains devastating. According to the report, an estimated 43,683 people died from HIV-related causes in the past year alone. Of these, 28,589 were adults, with women accounting for a slightly higher share. Tragically, 15,094 children aged 0–14 also lost their lives, a sobering statistic that reveals gaps in early diagnosis and pediatric care.

Despite these challenges, there are glimmers of progress. Nearly 1.8 million Nigerians living with HIV are now on antiretroviral therapy (ART), a critical step in improving life expectancy and reducing transmission. Encouragingly, over 1.1 million of those tested for viral load achieved viral suppression. This is a sign that treatment is working for many.

Yet, troubling disparities persist. Among pregnant women identified as needing ART to prevent mother-to-child transmission, only one-third, 31,095 out of 93,186, received the necessary treatment. This highlights a significant gap in maternal health services and raises concerns about future pediatric infections.

The implications for Nigeria’s development are profound. HIV/AIDS is not just a health issue, it is an economic and social crisis that affects productivity, education, and household stability. In high-prevalence states like Benue and Rivers, communities bear the long-term burden of losing breadwinners, caregivers, and future leaders to a preventable disease.

According to health experts, the economic cost of HIV including healthcare, loss of income, and the impact on orphaned children runs into billions annually. Without sustained investment, progress could stall or even reverse.

In response to rising concerns and a recent funding gap caused by pauses in international aid, the Federal Government is taking action. NACA’s Director-General, Dr. Temitope Ilori, revealed that the Federal Executive Council has approved $1.07 billion for healthcare reform under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity programme. An additional ₦4.8 billion has been earmarked for HIV treatment, alongside a ₦300 billion health sector allocation in the 2025 national budget.

“These interventions are designed to fill the immediate funding gap and build a resilient, self-sustaining HIV response system,” Ilori explained.

