Over 30 people killed, 100 wounded as Russian missile hits Ukraine train station

More than 30 Ukrainians have been killed with 100 others seriously wounded after a Russian missile hit a crowded train station in the eastern part.

The station was crowded with civilians fleeing Russia’s onslaught in eastern Ukraine city of Kramatorsk on Friday morning.

According to Donetsk regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, thousands of people were at the station at the time, as residents were being evacuated to safer regions in Ukraine.

“Police and rescuers have reported that dozens of people have been killed or wounded, after rockets hit the station,” Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

The chairman of Ukrainian Railways, Oleksandr Kamyshin, who also confirmed the attack, said the train station in the city of Kramatorsk is one of the busiest in the city with thousands of passengers passing through it everyday.

“The Kramatorsk train station was crowded with civilians fleeing Russia’s onslaught on eastern Ukraine at the time of the rocket strike,” Kamyshin said.

Kramatorsk is one of the easternmost stations still operating in Ukraine, and the governor of Donetsk said thousands of people were there at the time, trying to get on to trains out of the area.

