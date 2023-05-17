Over 30 people killed as gunmen attack another village in Plateau

More than 30 people have been confirmed killed by gunmen who attacked another village in Mangu local government area of Plateau State on Tuesday night.

According to the State Police Public Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, the fresh attack occurred in Tanknale village when the heavily armed gunmen invaded at about 11pm.

The police spokesman said in a statement that the state Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, had directed the immediate deployment of armed personnel to the area.

“The Commissioner of Police expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that has claimed the lives of yet-to-be-identified persons from various villages within the area.

“At about 11:56 p.m. on Tuesday, we received a distress call from one of our police officers in charge of Tanknale village of Mangu that some gunmen were shooting sporadically in a nearby village.

“The Commissioner immediately mobilised all assets in the command to the scene to ensure that the suspects are arrested and brought to book.

“Further information from the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ACP Bawa Sale, who was also present at the scene, reveals that with help from other security agencies in the command, the hoodlums were chased away.

“As we speak, the culprits are on the run while our officers are still on their trail with the aim to ensure that they are neutralised and arrested,” he said.

