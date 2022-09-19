Metro
Over 300 killed, 100,000 displaced by floods in 9 months – NEMA
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Monday over 300 people died and 500 others seriously injured in floods this year.
NEMA’s Director-General, Mustapha Ahmed, who disclosed this at an emergency technical meeting on the flooding across the country in Abuja, said over 100, 000 people were displaced by flood during the period.
He urged communities vulnerable to flooding to prepare for evacuation to safer places.
The NEMA chief also revealed that 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had been affected by floods this year.
He said: “Our record indicates that more than 300 lives have been lost, 500 persons are seriously injured, with more than 100,000 others displaced and living either in temporary shelters, including schools, other public buildings, among benevolent host families
“I call on all relevant frontline responders to intensify their preparedness efforts, carry out early warning targeting the most vulnerable communities, prepare for evacuation to safer ground, and provide all other forms of life-saving assistance to persons at risk.”
