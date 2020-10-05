Over 33,000 policemen to be deployed to Ondo for governorship election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Monday at least 33,783 police personnel would be deployed to Ondo State for next weekend’s governorship election in the state.

Adamu, who disclosed this known during a stakeholders’ meeting with political parties, traditional rulers, election observers and other stakeholders in Akure, said the Force would deploy 30,933 conventional police personnel and 2,850 special agents for the exercise.

He added that the police deployment would be complemented by an additional 3,500 manpower to be drawn from other security agencies.

The IGP said: “The military will be engaged for the purpose of securing the state’s borders while the Nigeria Police Air Wing will provide aerial surveillance.

“The personnel shall be deployed to adequately secure the 3,009 polling units in the 203 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state.

“They are to protect the personnel and assets of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the electorate and residents of Ondo State in general before, during and after the election.”

Adamu said the rationale for the deployment was drawn from the experience garnered at the September 19 governorship election in Edo State and proactive response to the outcome of intelligence analyses gathered on Ondo State.

