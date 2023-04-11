International
Over 40,000 Tanzanian girls dropped out of school over pregnancy – Report
A new report by the Controller and Auditor General of Tanzania (CAG) has revealed that 42,954 teenage girls in the country dropped out of school in 12 months over pregnancy.
The cases were reported between July 2021 and June 2022.
In a report presented to the country’s parliament on Tuesday in Dodoma, CAG noted that out of the 42,954 impregnated girls, 23,009 were from secondary schools and 19,945 were pupils in primary schools.
According to the report, the figure represented 28 percent of 82,236 secondary school girls that were scheduled to complete their ordinary-level education in 2021.
It added that the figure spread across 19 local government authorities in the country.
READ ALSO: Trapped Tanzanian gold miners rescued after 41 days
The report read: “The secondary schools that had the highest number of impregnated schoolgirls are in Kinondoni municipality in the Dar es Salaam region with 4,652 girls.
“This is followed by the Newala district council in the Mtwara region with 3,783 pregnant girls and the Misungwi district council in the Mwanza region with 2,570 pregnant girls.
“For the primary schools, Kwimba district council in the Mwanza region had the highest number of impregnated schoolgirls during the period under review, with 9,045 girls, followed by Uvinza district council in the Kigoma region with 2,172 girls.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...