Over 4million hungry, malnourished in Nigeria ― FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday over four million people are hungry and malnourished in Nigeria.

The FAO Representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Fred Kafeero, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja.

The media briefing was put together by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to mark the 2021 World Food Day.

Kafeero blamed the situation on conflict, pests and diseases, natural disasters, loss of biodiversity, habitat destruction, economic challenges, and devastating effects of COVID-19.

He noted that functioning systems would easily quality food available to Nigerians.

Kafeero said: “Every one of us has a role to play in ending hunger by changing the way we produce food, adding value to our food products, and making food choices that will improve our health and reduce waste and loss of food.

“Our approach can only be effective if it is rooted in working together with governments and key partners as they forge their own national pathways towards transformation in line with their specific conditions and needs.”

