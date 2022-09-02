Politics
Over 500 corruption probes initiated by NASS, govts in 20 years left inconclusive
Data shows that only three out of 547 investigations initiated by the legislature and governments at different levels in Nigeria have been completed.
The data published Probes Monitor Portal, of the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch, shows that the probes were initiated by the executive and legislative arms, as well as constituted authorities at state and federal levels in the last two decades.
Some investigations into corruption allegations initiated as far back as 2003, are yet to be concluded, or the outcomes were not made public.
Of the 544 unresolved probes, 45 had been opened before 2015.
The Probes Monitor Portal documented 45 unresolved probes in 2015, 31 in 2016, and 28 in 2017.
2018 and 2019 had 38 and 43 unresolved investigations into corruption allegations. 2021 had 128, the highest, while 84 probes were recorded so far this year.
Read also: NASS REPUBLIC: On Wase’s loss to terrorists. Two other stories, and a quote to remember
The only three concluded investigations were initiated in 2020. They include: an investigation by the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) into a viral video showing its officials receiving bribes from traffic offenders.
The second is an investigation into allegations of corruption and abuse of office against the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The investigation was conducted by a committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari and headed by retired Justice Ayo Salami.
Lastly, in July, 2020, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, inaugurated a Presidential Joint Board and Audit Investigation Panel to probe alleged N3.4 billion financial infractions levelled against the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo. The panel submitted its report in May, 2021.
Apart from the three disclosed above, 544 probes tracked by the Probes Monitor are unresolved
The unresolved investigation will be published in subsequent reports.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...