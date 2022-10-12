Over 500 killed, 1.4m rendered homeless by rampaging floods across Nigeria —Ministry

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has disclosed that over 500 Nigerians have been killed in flood related incidents across the country in 2022 while more than 1.4 million have been rendered homeless as a result of their homes being destroyed by rainstorms.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, who addressed a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said states that recorded the flood-related deaths included Kogi, Jigawa, Kebbi and Bayelsa, while 31 states experienced flooding in the year in review.

“It is on record that over 1.4 million persons were displaced, with about 500 persons reported dead, 790,254 persons moved out of their locations, while 1,546 persons were injured,” Sani-Gwarzo said.

“Similarly, 44, 099 houses were partially damaged, 45,249 houses, totally damaged, 76,168 hectares of farm lands were partially destroyed, while 70, 566 hectares of farm lands were completely destroyed,” he added.

Read also:Ex-Minister, Ezekwesili, attacks Nigerian leaders over silence on ravaging floods

As a measure to provide succour to the victims, Sani-Gwarzo said the federal government, through the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA), has put in place relief materials to distribute to those displaced across the line of the flooding impact.

“The National Emergency Flood Preparedness and Response Plans for Nigeria has just been approved by the Federal Executive Council and it contains all the details of the roadmap that needs to be done.

“It includes the immediate, short term and long term plans and therefore, we have a clear view of what to do and how to go about it, mitigate and reduce the impact of flood in the country.

“We are taking all the necessary actions to bring relief to the people affected by the flood. All the concerned agencies have renewed their commitment to strengthen their efforts in reaching out to the victims and bring relief to them,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now