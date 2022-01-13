Over 50,000 resettled farmers in need of humanitarian support, Zulum tells UN

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has disclosed that over 50,000 farmers who have been resettled to their communities by his government are still in need of humanitarian support.

Zulum made the disclosure on Wednesday while receiving the Acting Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Mathias Schmake who led a United Nations delegation on a courtesy call on the governor in Maiduguri.

Zulum sought the support of the UN agencies for the ongoing rehabilitation and resettlement programme of his government for persons displaced by the ravaging insurgency and banditry in the state.

“There are over 50,000 resettled farmers that returned to their recovered communities who are in need of support to pick up their lives once again.

“We also need humanitarian support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in many camps outside Maiduguri,

“We want your help in medium and long term sustainable solutions. Let’s work together in addressing gray areas and avoid duplication of some programmes,” Zulum said.

The governor also denied reports of Internally Displaced Persons being forced to vacate camps in Maiduguri, arguing that all forms of resettlement was carried out in line with Kampala Convention.

He stated that peace was gradually returning to some communities in the state, hence many displaced persons staying in Maiduguri camps and neighbouring countries were desperate to return to their homes.

He said that his administration has already set up a committee to monitor progress of resettled communities with a view to addressing challenges that might crop up.

Insurgency in the Northeastern region of the country has reportedly claimed over 350,000 lives, while over two million people are displaced.

Earlier, Schmake said they were in Borno for a familiarisation visit and to see how to build on the successes recorded in addressing the humanitarian situation in the state.

He assured the governor that the UN would continue to complement government efforts in overcoming dependency on aides.

